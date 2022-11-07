Letter to the Editor: What’s up with all the sign theft?

Here’s a bit of local news to consider as you mark your ballots tomorrow. In the last few days, over a dozen MILLS signs along Route 43 from Industry to Farmington have been removed. Signs of all other candidates running for office have been untouched, leaving this writer to draw the conclusion that people working for or supporting LePage have been behind this flagrant federal offense and violation of our right to free speech. This has been reported to local authorities. I call on Paul LePage to speak out against this. These signs were sitting on Mills supporters’ properties and thus trespassing is also involved. The whole event speaks to an ugliness that we would care not to have infect our local election.

Eileen Kreutz

Industry, Maine