Letter to the Editor: Which experts?

I watched Gov. Mills press conference on her update on the December 18th wind and rain storm. She was pressed questioning her on the states readiness and response to the storm. She stated that prior to and during the storm that the people advising her never predicted or expected a storm with winds in excess of 70 mph and up to 6 inches of rain in any of her briefings.

Well I don’t have any idea of who her experts were during these briefings but I can tell her that all the days leading up to the storm WABI TV CH 5 Bangor was predicting multiple times a day “WINDS UP TO AND EXCESS OF 70MPH AND RAIN UP TO 6 INCHED IN SOME AREAS.” Maybe next time a storm is predicted she should forget her so-called expert briefer and turn on the television. I do believe they get CH 5 in Augusta.

Jay Battersby

Solon, Maine

Opinion pieces reflect the views of the individual author, and do not reflect the views of the Daily Bulldog, Mt. Blue TV, or Central Maine Media Alliance. Publication of an opinion piece does not equate to endorsement of the content of the piece.