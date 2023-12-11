Letter to the Editor: Who Are We, Really?

What irony there is in an empire built in Christ’s name.

Jesus Christ was a good man. A carpenter born as Rome moved into Egyptian territory a little more than 2000 years ago. He was born into a world in turmoil, a world that was repeatedly thrown into turmoil by leaders who used the divine to manipulate people. A few hundred years later his name would become synonymous with the practice.

Nothing really changes as Christ’s name is adopted for this nefarious purpose. Rome does with it exactly what the Egyptian and countless other empire builders before it did with names like Ra and Anu. It isn’t even significant that Rome adopted a new deity to spice things up, for Egypt had done the same several times in its 3000 year history.

Though I’ve just briefly discussed 5,000 years of Mediterranean and Middle Eastern history that is often assumed relevant to us all, I’d like to note that it is anything but. What it is is a snapshot in space and time. The history of human civilization is far grander and includes histories that speak far more of our ancestors than these stories do.

The majority of Americans who trace their ancestors back to Europe share few genetic markers with these peoples. In fact, the average Euro-American is more Native American. (If you have but one Native American ancestor dating back to 1492, you are more genetically similar to Geronimo than you are Jesus Christ.)

This is a problem empires face. Because they originate in one place, the history of that place tends to dominate and suppress the histories of the peoples it later incorporates. Europe actually has a history that begins long before Rome meets Egypt. There are in fact monuments in France forcing anthropologists to reexamine their understanding of how the region was civilized because they predate the Egyptian pyramids.

Our anthropologists have had as much trouble distancing themselves from bias as the rest of us. They couldn’t help but define intelligence as their own did, assuming that unless a people used certain technologies it couldn’t be considered civilized. This led to the conclusion that a people forging things from metal had to be more advanced than those still using stone.

It’s a simple bias, but it clouded judgement. Anthropologists couldn’t imagine humans reaching the Americas by anything but a land bridge before the large European vessels that crossed the Atlantic were built, so they assumed the first arrived following the last ice age 12,000 years ago. (That is after they concluded Native Americans were not the descendants of Israelites who became lost long ago.) Since then they found 50,000 year old footprints in New Mexico and have been confronted with Polynesian genetic markers in the remains of ancient American peoples.

We’ve found it difficult to embrace who we are in recent years because there’s been a steady drum of holy rhetoric distracting us. It attempts to insinuate itself into absolutely every facet of our lives, so it’s no wonder we struggle to know where we come from. It’s not that it doesn’t tell part of our story, but that it attempts to convince us it’s the only story there is to tell that’s the problem.

So, this Christmas let’s remember we’re celebrating all of our ancestors. There’s evidence of this in the tree we decorate, the mistletoe we hang, and the yule log we burn. The practices of our non-Christian ancestors are in there whether we see them or not, including remnants of the Roman Saturnalia and Ancient Egyptian Tekh.

Jamie Beaulieu

Farmington, Maine

