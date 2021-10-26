Letter to the Editor: Why I am voting YES on question one

During the public debate about the NECEC corridor, I have been concerned about some issues of dishonesty and unfairness. The claim that the NECEC corridor will reduce greenhouse gases is very suspect. Hydro-Quebec refused to testify under oath about this, and CMP/NECEC just assumes that of course hydropower will reduce carbon. They do not talk about the methane released by the rotting vegetation in the flooded areas created by the megadams, or the loss of carbon sequestration from all the trees that got flooded, nor about the enormous carbon cost of the concrete that the dams are made of.

Another spurious thing is the fact that NECEC obtained a permit to have the corridor cross through public lands, without first obtaining a 2/3 vote of the state legislature, which the law clearly requires. Then there is the current campaign of the group Mainers for Fair Laws, which argues that the language in the referendum question banning the construction of high impact electric transmission lines will somehow open the floodgates for politicians to make all sorts of retroactive laws. Well, retroactive laws are already legal, and have been used over 100 times in our state, and I don’t think anyone has noticed their ill effects. Regarding unfairness, how fair is it that Hydro Quebec, a foreign corporation wholly owned by the provincial government, has spent millions of dollars trying to influence the outcome of our Maine referendum? Or that much of the profits from the corridor will go overseas, to places like Spain, Norway, and Qatar? Or that indigenous people have been poisoned by methyl mercury, in their homelands which were flooded to create electricity for foreign markets? Or that NECEC has clearcut over 2/3 of the proposed corridor already, in an attempt to steamroll over the results of a citizen initiated referendum, asking the Maine people if they want this project to go ahead? I remain concerned about honesty and fairness, and that’s why I am going to vote Yes on One.

Hank Washburn

New Sharon