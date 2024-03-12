Letter to the Editor: Why I support Rupert Pratt for Strong Select Board

To of the citizens of the Town of Strong:

Voters will go to the polls from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, March 15, to cast their ballot for a selectman. For me, the choice is clear: Rupert Pratt.

A lifelong resident of Strong, Rupert has been committed to making our town a better place for all of us, including his children and grandchildren, to live and prosper. Community service is a Pratt family tradition. His grandfather Dan, his father Andrew, and his son Andy have all served as selectmen.

His ability to lead, one of the requisite qualities required to be an effective selectman, comes from experience. Let me share a few examples. During his previous 13 years on Strong’s board, he has served as chairman. He was chairman of the Franklin County Agricultural Society for over a decade. He’s served on the board of the Franklin County Soil and Water Conservation District, the MSAD 58 school board, the Franklin County Budget Committee, and the Farmers Union board of directors. Strong’s Fire Department counted on his volunteer service for 30 years.

I served with Rupert for six years on our selectboard. New board members need someone to turn to for guidance, and he was an invaluable resource for all of us. I am finishing my fourth term as selectman, and I would like to say that the current slate of board members has been a pleasure to work with. They are thoughtful, deliberative and non-divisive. Rupert Pratt will only add to the quality of work being done on your behalf. Make the right choice. Vote for Rupert Pratt on March 15.

Sincerely,

Milt Baston

Strong, Maine

