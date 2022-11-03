Letter to the Editor: Why I support Russell Black

Vote for Russell Black on Election Day!

Russ is running for re-election to the Maine Senate. He’s done a great job serving our community, and he deserves to be sent back to Augusta so he can continue fighting for us.

He’s fought against costly policies that would make our lives more difficult and expensive.

And he’s fought for good ideas that grow Western Maine’s economy.

Let me give you an example.

He voted against a bill that Janet Mills is using to give special electricity rate discounts to electric vehicle owners.

Electric vehicle owners are typically wealthy – the last people who should be getting a break on ever-rising electricity costs.

Mainers agree with Russ’s position on this. Common sense tells us that that’s the case – of course people oppose giving these discounts to electric vehicle owners at the expense of the rest of us.

But we have numbers to back it up.

I recently saw a Maine public opinion poll from Centrist Democrats of America, a Democratic advocacy group.

It caught my eye because it had a result I couldn’t believe: Only 2 percent of Mainers “strongly support” adding an extra charge on people’s electrical bill to help fund electric vehicle infrastructure. 2 percent.

That’s a remarkable figure, and it shows you how unpopular Janet Mills’ energy policies are.

Well, I’m glad Russ voted against that bill. I think it’s safe to say that he knows what Mainers don’t want! 2 percent…I bet you could find more Yankees fans in Maine.

I’m also supporting Russ because he understands Maine jobs. He’s a farmer and he supports our agriculture sector. He knows that increasing taxes hurts Maine families. He knows gas, heating oil, and electricity costs are out of control and he’s fighting against efforts to raise them.

People in this area are struggling right now. We’ve hit 40-year record highs in inflation. Gas prices are going back up, as of this week. The Maine statewide average is now above $3.60 a gallon, according to AAA. That’s up more than ten cents in a week. And a new inflation report says prices “rose faster than expected” across the country on a number of different items.

You may think that rising costs are out of the Maine Legislature’s control. You would be wrong – the policies they implement affect costs on tons of different items. One bill would have raised gas and heating oil prices by an estimated 40 cents per gallon (Russ definitely did not support this).

I say this because I believe it’s extra important to have people like Russ in office right now. He’s not going to put extra strain on our household budgets in order to force unpopular policies that rich people want on us. In fact, he’s going to fight against the people in the Legislature who would raise our costs.

That means Russ Black is the exact man we need in the Maine Senate right now.

Please join me in supporting him this fall.

Respectfully,

David Ballard

Farmington, Maine