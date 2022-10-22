Letter to the Editor: Why I’m for Wheeler

Stan Wheeler has been working for years – as pastor, as fire chaplain, as Director of Communications for 911 – serving the people of our community, and his values are pro-people values. Stan is exactly the kind of person we need in the State Senate, to make votes that advance those values. This will be especially important in the next legislative session, when a new state attorney general and secretary of state will be chosen. We cannot afford having an election denier, or someone who does not respect women’s right to make medical decisions with her doctor, protected from the intrusion of the government, in those positions. Please vote for Stan Wheeler for State Senate in District 5.

Jonathan R. Cohen

Farmington, ME