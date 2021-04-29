Letter to the Editor: Why should Mainers trust CMP?

Why should Mainers trust that CMP can build and maintain their multi-billion dollar corridor without screwing up again? We shouldn’t.

Let me count the ways that Spanish-owned CMP has continued its hot streak of incompetence and shame as a company.

Fraudulent billing: CMP caught hot water for their mismanagement-at-best and fraudulent-at-worst billing, earning them a $10 million fine just last year (the single largest financial penalty for a utility in Maine ever).

Worst customer satisfaction in the nation: CMP’s “perennial” last place national ranking in the J D Power business customer satisfaction survey was hard-earned. They regularly rank behind the power utility that set California on fire and went bankrupt. Well done, CMP.

Most frequent and prolonged power outages: We enjoy the distinction of having the most frequent and prolonged outages in the nation. Since CMP clearly has trouble maintaining the lines that we already have, why would we give them the second-largest infrastructure project in state history and expect that to go smoothly?

Under investigation (again): CMP is once again under investigation for gross mismanagement – this time for the solar connectivity debacle it blamed on ‘mid-level engineers.’

Continuous rate-hike requests: In spite of their atrocious service and never-ending campaign spending, CMP is requesting a 10% rate hike because the wind blew a few times last year.

With CMP’s shameless hot streak of incompetence and shady practices, why should Mainers trust they can create the NECEC Corridor, through a precious part of our state, without screwing up that project too? We can’t. I hope you will join me in November in voting Yes to reject the CMP Corridor.

Vince Mecca

Washington,Maine