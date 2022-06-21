Letter to the Editor: Wishy-washy

Politicians don’t lead, they follow. Political tides shift, and most politicians shift with them. Jared Golden wouldn’t have been elected if Democrats hadn’t softened their stance on environmental protection and gun control, for instance.

Jared wasn’t in the Marine Corps long enough to lead. After that he worked as a lobbyist, something else that didn’t build leadership qualities. Then he worked for Susan Collins.

When it matters, Jared votes as Susan does. I imagine he surprises some voters when he does that, but what I see is a pattern. He’s a conservative.

At some point we’ll need leaders who won’t soften the positions that are necessary to protect our environment and society.

Jamie Beaulieu

Farmington, Maine