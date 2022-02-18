Response: Clarification on how electric prices are regulated

In reading this piece on the Daily Bulldog today, there is one clarification that we would like to make for your readers.

From the letter: “There’s one governing body that regulates electric prices in Maine. It’s the Maine Public Utilities Commission, MPUC. Just over two decades ago it forced Central Maine Power to sell off all of its electric generating facilities in exchange for the right to continuing maintaining our power lines. It hasn’t set prices for electricity since.”

The Legislature actually did that through deregulation, not the PUC. Maine’s restructuring laws can be found here: https://www.maine.gov/legis/lawlib/lldl/electricindustry/

The Legislature makes the laws and the PUC implements/enforces them. The bidding process for standard offer electric supply is required by law.

Susan Faloon, APR

Maine Public Utilities Commission