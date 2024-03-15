Sandra DiStefano (1942-2024)

FARMINGTON – Sandra Lucille DiStefano, 81, passed away peacefully on March 7th, 2024, at Androscoggin Hospice House with family by her side. She was born on December 13, 1942, the daughter of Richard and Luella (Gordon) Currier. She attended local schools and graduated from Farmington High School in 1961. On October 13, 1961, she married David DiStefano.

Later after working at Bass Shoe and Labonville Inc. Sandra became a CNA and worked for Mount St. Joseph’s Nursing Home until her retirement. Sandra was a gifted artist who loved the outdoors and expressed this through her oil paintings and watercolors. She loved hiking with her daughters and camping with her beloved sister Joan.

Sandra is predeceased by her parents, Richard and Luella; her beloved sister, Joan Brooks; son-in-law, Paul Haley. She is survived by her children, Theresa and husband Rick Karkos, Chris and fiancé Doreen Riccobono, and LucyAnn and husband Rodney Cook; Grandchildren, Megan, Danielle, and Nathan; great granddaughter, Maya; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

There will be a Catholic Mass at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church on Friday March 22nd at 3pm, following Mass, there will be a reception at St. Joseph’s Parish Hall.

Donations in her memory can be given to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 133 Middle Street, Farmington Maine 04938, to assist the congregation in their community services as disciples of Jesus.

Arrangements are under the care of Dan and Scott’s Funeral Home 488 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington, ME 04938, where condolences, memories, and photos may be shared with family on the obituary page of the website www.dsfuneral.com.