Statement from Farmington Area Ecumenical Ministry

A statement from the members of Farmington Area Ecumenical Ministry: Fairbanks Union Church; Farmington Society of Friends; First Congregational Church, Farmington (Old South); First Congregational Church, Wilton; Henderson Memorial Baptist Church; Shorey Chapel; St. Joseph’s Parish; St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, Wilton; Trinity United Methodist Church.

Farmington Area Ecumenical Ministry endorses the position taken by the Maine Council of Churches following the recent mass shooting in Lewiston – thoughts and prayers are inadequate if not accompanied by efforts to prevent future violence. These efforts include advocating for sensible gun safety legislation like universal background checks, red flag laws and closing loopholes in gun sale laws. We all want a safe community – let’s do our part.

Submitted by the Farmington Area Ecumenical Ministry.

Opinion pieces reflect the views of the individual author, and do not reflect the views of the Daily Bulldog, Mt. Blue TV, or Central Maine Media Alliance. Publication of an opinion piece does not equate to endorsement of the content of the piece.