10th annual Michael J. Rowe Memorial Ice Fishing Derby, Feb. 17

WILTON – The Wilton Fish & Game Association’s 10th Annual Michael J. Rowe Memorial Ice Fishing Derby on Wilson Lake is quickly approaching. The event will be held Saturday, Feb. 17, at Wilson Lake. The event coincides with the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife’s Free Fishing Weekend. This means that any person (except those whose license has been suspended or revoked) may fish without a fishing license. Everyone can come enjoy the fun.

The first 50 youth to come to the registration shack with a ticket on the day of the event will get a free grab bag full of valuable items.

Many door prizes will be given away as part of the event. Door prizes and 50/50 winner will be announced around 3:15 p.m. at the boat launch. The winning 50/50 ticket will be posted on the club’s Facebook page. The winner will have until Feb. 24 at noon to claim the prize. If no one has claimed the prize, a new prize will be drawn.

Adult fishing prize categories are Lake Trout (Togue), Brook Trout, and Salmon. For adults, the heaviest fish out of the three categories determines first place. The heaviest fish in the remaining two categories determines second place. Third place goes to the heaviest fish in the remaining category. Minimum length on all landlocked salmon entered in the derby is 16 inches per MIFW.

Youth categories (age 15 and under) are Lake Trout (Togue), Brook Trout, Salmon, Pickerel, and Perch (white or yellow). The heaviest fish in each category will receive a prize. Smallest fish in youth includes sunfish or hornpout, but no bait fish.

If there are no fish in a category, that category will remain empty. Anglers can only win in one category. Derby judges will make the final decision if there are any disputes.

Tickets can be purchased from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. (no early birds) on the day of the derby. Registration opens at 6 a.m. and continues to 3 p.m. The cost is $5 the day of the event at the Wilson Lake boat launch area. Tickets are also available in advance at Shelly’s Hometown Market, Backwoods Bait and Tackle in Chesterville, and Robin’s Bait Shop in Jay. The event is also sponsored by Ross and Maureen Clair of Wood-Mizer LLC in Chesterville.

The 10th Annual Michael J. Rowe Memorial Ice Fishing Derby is held in memory of Michael J. Rowe, who was killed in a tragic woods accident. For more information, visit www.wiltonfishandgame.com, like the club’s Facebook page, or phone Kathy Woodman at 207-215-0676.