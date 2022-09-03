160 Maine public schools receive funding for outdoor learning projects

FARMINGTON – In the fall of 2020, MEEA started the Mini-Grants for Outdoor Learning Program, a program aimed at redistributing funds to give teachers support as they imagined classrooms outside. As enthusiasm for community based environmental learning has increased over the past two years, MEEA has continued to support teachers with these grants.

For the 2021-2022 school year, educators received up to $1,500 to support projects in the categories of Outdoor Classroom Solutions, Foul-Weather Gear, Garden/Greenhouse, Outdoor Recreation, Science Exploration, Art Outdoors, Curriculum and Professional Development, Snowshoes, and Birding. Applicants displayed new and creative ways to engage students in the outdoors and reported on the wide range of positive impacts to their students, from increased school attendance to academic learning outcomes to improved mental and physical health.

“At MEEA we are so grateful for the amazing educators who have worked so hard this year to get their students outside learning! Research shows that outdoor learning has hugely positive mental and physical health benefits and also academic benefits for youth. We also know that not all youth have access to the outdoors, which is an environmental justice issue. These teachers and projects happening in public schools across the state are helping to ensure that our youth have positive experiences gaining a deeper connection to nature in their local community. We are grateful to all the individuals who donated to make this project possible and to all the AMAZING teachers for their incredible work,” MEEA’s Executive Director, Olivia Griset said.

This year, teachers stretched to fill the gap between school funding and their students’ needs. Often with limited resources, teachers are accomplishing incredible projects, engaging a variety of students, and bringing outdoor learning to new extents across the state. The impact of these projects supports thousands of youth across the state. Supporting teachers and schools in the pursuit of outdoor learning is a critical piece of MEEA’s mission as the organization strives to enhance and amplify the efforts of individuals and organizations that are building environmental awareness, fostering appreciation and understanding of the environment, and taking action towards creating equitable and resilient communities.

Cascade Brook School used grant funds to purchase supplies for 12 storywalk signs. Teacher Amy Graham shares about the value of the trail and signs, “Our trail provides students with much needed movement breaks throughout the day. The walk through the woods gives us an opportunity to take a break from the hum of the air exchange and the glare of the overhead fluorescent lights.”

At Mt. Blue High School, two teachers used MEEA funds in different ways. Teacher, Maria Howatt, used funds to purchase materials for a Survival Chemistry Class, which saw students learning chemistry outdoors and through cooking- in all kinds of weather. One student commented on how much this class has impacted her, “It is hard to sit through a class and memorize facts. Our class was the first period of the day and normally I struggled with the motivation to get out of bed to go to school, but survival chemistry made me excited to go to school!”

Lynda Szenes, at Mt. Blue High School used the funds to purchase wood to build two wheelchair accessible raised garden beds, gardening mix soil, plants, and seeds. Both special education and general education students who use a wheelchair will now have the opportunity to garden with everyone else.

MEEA continues to seek impactful partnerships with local communities and organizations during this changing cultural and environmental climate, as the equity-centered environmental work that MEEA creates plays a key role in building an environmentally literate Maine; where all people can engage civically and understand the relationship between their wellbeing and that of their environment.

MEEA plans to keep this program going by opening another round of applications this upcoming fall for the 2022-2023 school year. If you or your organization are interested in donating to this fund, please contact grants@meeassociation.org.