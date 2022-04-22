2022 Wilson Lake Ice-Out winner declared

WILTON – Ice is officially out on Wilson Lake, and a winner in the annual ice-out contest sponsored by the Wilton Fish & Game Association has been declared.

Bruce Dyke, longtime caretaker of the contest officially declared the ice out at 5 p.m. on April 14. Katie Fairbank had the winning guess this year. The ice is declared officially out when you can take a boat all the way from the boat ramp to the island without encountering ice.

Bruce has been keeping a close watch on the lake along with his sharp-eyed canine companion Wilson. He presented Fairbank the prize of $100.

Bruce said he would like to thank everyone who bought a ticket. This year 111 tickets were sold. Proceeds from the annual contest benefit the Wilton Fish & Game Association, which has been encouraging people to enjoy the outdoors since 1929.

For more information, find the club on Facebook or visit wiltonfishandgame.com.