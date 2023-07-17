2023 Franklin County Twilight Meeting Series

FRANKLIN COUNTY – Please join the University of Maine Cooperative Extension and The Greater Franklin Food Council during the 2023 Twilight Meeting Series. These casual meetings are a great place to learn and connect with other farmers and community members, while visiting some wonderful local farms.

These events are free and open to all.

Come learn more about techniques you can use on your farm and the agricultural practices in your community!

5 – 7 p.m.

July 18, Small Farm Tools for Veg Production

– Rustic Roots Farm, Rt 2 Farmington

July 20, Safe Labor Movement Workshop- Understand better movement in this interactive workshop! Register for this event with Cynithia@labor-movement.com or call Cynthia at 207-890-6859

– Rustic Roots Farm, Rt 2 Farmington

August 15, Farm Diversification & Agritourism

– Martin Woods Farm, 24 Abijah Hill Rd, Starks

For more information or a reasonable accommodation, please contact Nick Rowley at 207.778.4650 or Nicholas.rowley@maine.edu

University of Maine Cooperative Extension: As a trusted resource for over 100 years, University of Maine Cooperative Extension has supported UMaine’s land and sea grant public education role by conducting community-driven, research-based programs in every Maine county. UMaine Extension helps support, sustain and grow the food-based economy. It is the only entity in our state that touches every aspect of the Maine Food System, where policy, research, production, processing, commerce, nutrition, and food security and safety are integral and interrelated. UMaine Extension also conducts the most successful out-of-school youth educational program in Maine through 4-H.