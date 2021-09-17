22nd Annual Apple Pumpkin Festival

JAY – On September 25 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on the Livermore Falls Recreation Fields the 2021 Apple Pumpkin Festival will feature a variety of vendors and craft artisans, agricultural products, historical and educational displays, seasonal decorations, antique tractors, raffles and plenty of food all day long!

This festival is sponsored by the Jay, Livermore, Livermore Falls Chamber of Commerce. There will be local musicians entertaining throughout the day, and returning this year, from highway safety, the seatbelt simulator.