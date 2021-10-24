2nd annual Dale Hardy Turkey Trap Shoot set for Nov. 7

WILTON – Wilton Fish & Game Association invites the public to participate in the 2nd annual Dale Hardy Turkey Trap Shoot set for Sunday, Nov. 7, at the club on Route 2 in Wilton.

Shooters will have the chance to shoot at clay targets. If you hit a special clay, you win a frozen turkey. Action begins at 9:30 a.m.

Cost of the event is $5 per round. Stews and chili will also be available for purchase at the event.

In case of rain or other inclement weather, the event will be rescheduled to Nov. 14. For more information, phone Jaci Maxham at 207-491-0780.