30 Mile River Watershed Association to host its Annual Paddle Trek

MT. VERNON – The 30 Mile River Watershed Association will host its 12th Annual Paddle Trek on Saturday, July 31. Join the association for all or just part of this guided trip from Mt. Vernon Village to Wayne Village, passing through many of the lakes and streams that form the “30 Mile River.”

Register online at www.30mileriver.org or call 860-4043. Registration fees: Adults – $30, Teens (13-17) – $15, and children 12 and under FREE. This event is generously sponsored by Clark Marine, VACASA Vacation Homes and Rentals, Longfellow’s Greenhouses, Tubby’s Ice Cream, Dock Guys, Day’s Store, and Flying Pond Variety.