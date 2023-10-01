4-H Ag Ambassador program features farm visits and career exploration for teens

ORONO — University of Maine Cooperative Extension 4-H is offering its Ag Ambassador program this fall.

The program, open to all Maine teens ages 14-18, focuses on career exploration through farm and production visits around the state and provides opportunities to build relationships with industry professionals. The Fall 2023 cohort will meet virtually 3:30-5 p.m. on Oct. 18 and 25 and Nov. 1 and 15. The program also features 3 on-farm meetings on Oct. 21, Nov. 10 and Dec. 2. For a full schedule, visit the program website.

With the shrinking number of formal agricultural programs in high schools, students are lacking opportunities to learn about local food systems and discover careers in agriculture. The 4-H Ag Ambassador program aims to help teens from all walks of life discover a future in agriculture and connect with other young people with similar goals.

Youth involved in this program will have opportunities to pursue their interest in agriculture and explore career pathways. This includes mentoring in post-secondary opportunities, as well as investigating current issues related to food systems, livestock, crop sciences, aquaculture, climate change and equitable access.

This program is open to all Maine youth; 4-H membership is not required for participation. Register on the program website by Oct. 11. To request reasonable accommodation, please contact extension.4hagleadership@maine.edu or call 207.622.7546. Receiving requests for accommodations at least 10 days before the program provides a reasonable amount of time to meet them, but all requests will be considered.

About University of Maine Cooperative Extension: As a trusted resource for over 100 years, Extension has supported UMaine’s land and sea grant public education role by conducting community-driven, research-based programs in every Maine county. UMaine Extension seeks to build thriving communities and help grow the food-based economy. Extension also leads Maine’s 4-H program, the most successful out-of-school youth educational program in the state. 4-H programs are grounded in the belief that kids learn best by doing and suit a variety of backgrounds, interests, budgets and schedules. Participants complete hands-on projects in areas like health, science, agriculture and civic engagement in a positive environment where they are encouraged to take on proactive leadership roles.