4-H Agriculture Symposium in Orono

ORONO – Maine students ages 14-18 are invited to a 4-H Agriculture Symposium at the University of Maine at Orono, April 20-21. An overnight stay and all meals throughout the program are included at no cost to participants.

Visit extension.umaine.edu/4h/youth/agleadership/4-h-agriculture-symposium/ to register for both the family lunch and the overnight Symposium. For questions, or to request an accommodation, please contact alisha.r.targonski@maine.edu.

This program is offered with the generous support from Maine Ag in the Classroom Education Grant funded by the Agriculture Specialty Plate.