Outdoors A busy Memorial Day weekend by Administrator May 29, 2022May 30, 2022 4 mins read An indigo bunting searching for insects in an apple tree. (Photo by Laura Ganz) Shiloh Pond in Kingfield. (Photo by Elias Twitchell, 16, of Kingfield) A hummingbird comes in for a takeout meal at a feeder. (Photo by Don Waterhouse) A doe swats at those pesky black flies. (Photo by Dennis York) A Baltimore oriole lifts off. (Photo by Dennis York) Not all babies are cute. These robins are one-day-old. (Photo by Dennis York) Cedar waxwings picking apple blossoms. (Photo by Dennis York) A Baltimore oriole sings from an apple tree. (Photo by Dennis York) A mink peeks out of a culvert at Bass Park. (Photo by Dennis York) A common loon from Bass Park on Wilson Lake. (Photo by Dennis York) A hot day at the beach. (Photo by Dennis York) A partridge's nest hidden in the woods. (Photo by Dennis York) An expectant mother partridge gives the evil eye to anyone coming near her nest. (Photo by Dennis York) A fox and her kits are out for an evening stroll. (Photo by Karen Dalot) I have seen three kits with mom and they are adorable and fluffy! (Photo by Karen Dalot) Blue jay. (Photo by Karen Dalot) A huge bumble bee. (Photo by Karen Dalot) A bohemian waxwing. (Photo by Karen Dalot) A very red throated hummingbird. (Photo by Karen Dalot) Caught in the act and trying to escape. (Photo by Karen Dalot) Tree top in spring, Farmington. (Photo by Steve Muise, Farmington) Female common yellowthroat (warbler) in Farmington. (Photo by Steve Muise, Farmington) Eastern kingbird in Farmington. (Photo by Steve Muise, Farmington) Common grackle in Farmington. (Photo by Steve Muise, Farmington) Rose-breasted grosbeak male in Strong. (Photo by Steve Muise, Farmington) Chestnut-sided warbler male singing at sunset in Strong. (Photo by Steve Muise, Farmington) Northern parula (warbler) in Strong. (Photo by Steve Muise, Farmington) Low tide at Popham Beach State Park reveals sand pattern that resembles a waterfall. (Photo by Don Waterhouse) 3 Comments Awesome, everyone! Always something new, unique and interesting. Thanks. Amazing to see the variety of birds in the area. Absolutely beautiful Mother Nature…thank you for sharing!!!
