ATV season isn’t here yet: Opening date May 15 or later

AUGUSTA – The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife wants to remind riders that the all-terrain vehicle season hasn’t started yet.

Riding on trails before they open can cause significant damage and cause landowners to close trails to all in the future. Do your part to maintain Maine’s ATV trails and wait until they are open.

When will the trails open? Conditions around the state are varied and the decision to open trails is managed by the property owner and/or the club or organization who maintains the trail system. Nobody should expect any of the trails to open before May. All signs should have an opening date of May 15 or later.

Please respect private landowners and ATV clubs by obeying all mud season closure postings. For more information, click here.