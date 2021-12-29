Audubon Christmas Bird Count, Wednesday, Dec. 29

FARMINGTON – The annual Audubon Christmas Bird Count will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 29 centered around Farmington.

Several teams of birders will take sections of the 15 mile diameter circle around Farmington to count species and individual birds. It can be a great time to fill your feeder if you live within the count circle.

The annual Audubon Christmas bird counts have been happening all over North America, since its inception in 1900. Link to information on the history of the Audubon Christmas bird count: https://www.audubon.org/conservation/history-christmas-bird-count

Our local bird count is organized by Kate Weatherby, kweatherbycbc@gmail.com.