Avoiding conflicts with Maine’s black bears

FRANKLIN COUNTY – With warmer weather ahead, Maine’s black bears will be emerging from their dens, seeking food after a long winter.

The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife reports that Maine is home to the largest population of black bears in the eastern United States. In Maine, black bears are most active between April 1 and November 1.

In the spring and through dry summers, when natural food sources are scarce, bears may venture close to residences or into backyard and fields in search of easy food sources. These include bird feeders, garbage cans and dumpsters, outdoor grills and fire pits, and pet food.

Many conflicts with different species of wildlife, including black bears, can be prevented by securing or removing food sources.

MDIFW recommends taking preventative action such as removing bird feeders between April and November, storing pet and livestock food indoors, feeding pets inside, and housing livestock indoors at night. Thoroughly cleaning grills and outdoor kitchen appliances, or storing them indoors when not in use, reduces the odor and presence of food.

For more information on minimizing conflict with black bears, visit Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife online.