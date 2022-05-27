Bonney Woods Annual Meeting to be held on June 6

FARMINGTON – The annual meeting of the Bonney Woods Corporation will take place on Tuesday, June 6 at 7 p.m. at Old North Church located at 118 High Street, in downtown Farmington.

Are you a neighbor or user of these trails? Please consider attending! Learn how you may volunteer – or donate – towards supporting these trails. We are always open to suggestions or comments. Please go to our website https://www.powderhousehill.org/ to sign up to volunteer, donate, and find out more information.

The Bonney Woods Corporation is a non-profit organization that manages a 190-acre, multi-use trail network 0.5 miles from Farmington’s downtown and national historic district. These include trails in Bonney Woods, Flint Woods, Horn Woods, Village Woods, and Willow Springs. These trails are managed and maintained by Bonney Woods members, not the Town of Farmington.

The Bonney Woods Corporation is Maine’s oldest non-profit. Formed in 1909, it was Maine’s first land conservation organization. Our mission is to provide public parks for recreation for the people of Franklin County and its visitors.

While the public is invited to attend the meeting, only board members can make a motion and vote on them