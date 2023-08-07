Bonney Woods Corporation requesting community support

FARMINGTON – The Bonney Woods Corporation (BWC) would like to request community support of the trail work and trail maintenance costs.

Those who use and enjoy these trails can now double the impact of their donations to the Powder House Hill Trails (PHHT) network! Franklin Savings Bank (FSB) has generously offered to match public donations. For example, a $100 donation will be matched with a $100 donation from FSB, resulting in a $200 net donation.

“If you have been considering supporting the trails that you use and love, now is the ideal time! A donation of any size is helpful and very important.”

BWC is a 501c3 organization and donations are tax deductible.

If you prefer to provide for a specific item or service, the BWC would greatly appreciate your help with any of the following:

$5000 for new and updated kiosks and signage (one time)

$2600 for snowplowing and sanding (yearly)

$2000 for insurance coverage (yearly)

$1500 for summer maintenance:

$300/day ($600/yr.) for chipper rental (approx. 2 days/year

$150/day ($900/yr.) for DR mower rental (approx. 6 days/yr.)

$130 for dog waste bags (approx. every 2 years)

$114 for PO Box rental (yearly)

$75 ($300/yr.) for meeting room rental (4 times a year)

The Bonney Woods Corporation is Maine’s oldest non-profit organization. It owns and manages the Powder House Hill Trails, linking Bonney, Flint, Village, Horn, and Willow Springs Woods.

The BWC is an all-volunteer organization: it has no paid staff and is neither affiliated with nor funded by the Town of Farmington or any other organization.

The Powder House Hill Trails are free to use, but there are expenses involved in keeping the trails maintained, beautiful, and accessible. If you enjoy the trails, please help to support the BWC.

You can email specific questions, find links to volunteer opportunities, get trail updates, and donate on the BWC website www.powderhousehill.org or follow BWC on Facebook (@BonneyWoods) or Instagram (@powderhousehilltrails). Donations can also be made using Venmo @powderhousehilltrails.

“Thank you for your support. We look forward to seeing you in the woods!”