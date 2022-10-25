Bonney Woods receives grant from Maine BPL

FARMINGTON – The Bonney Woods Corporation is proud to announce that they have been awarded a 2022 Recreational Trail Program (RTP) grant, in the amount of $43,272 by the Maine Bureau of Parks and Lands.

The RTP grant will allow for updates to three popular trails. The Bonney Woods Corporation plans to improve the entrance and trail to Bonney Woods from Orchard St, rehabilitate and smooth out the trail from the Flint Woods parking lot to the pond, and address the wet areas along Pole Line trail to create a formal connection from the Powder House Hill Trails to the trails in Clifford Woods. The RTP grant will allow the BWC to hire an experienced trail builder, Caribou Recreation Development, LLC, to plan and lead the work.

The Bonney Woods Corporation (BWC) is Maine’s oldest non-profit. It owns and manages the Powder House Hill Trails, linking Bonney, Flint, Village, Horn, and Willow Springs Woods. The BWC is an all-volunteer organization: it has no paid staff and is neither affiliated with nor funded by the Town of Farmington or any other organization.

A critical part of the RTP grant program is the requirement of 20% matching funds. The Bonney Woods Corporation needs to raise $9,955 through financial donations or in-kind labor. If you would like to donate time or money, you can do so at www.powderhousehill.org/donate/.

The Powder House Hill Trails are free to use but someone, somehow, has to maintain every trail. If you enjoy the trails, please help support the BWC in some way. The Bonney Woods Corporation is in need of material donations (like culverts, crushed rock, and other similar materials) and volunteers to help the professional trail builders complete the work. You can email specific questions or find links to volunteer opportunities and the opportunity to follow the trail improvements at their website, www.powderhousehill.org, or follow them on Facebook or Instagram.