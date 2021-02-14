OutdoorsBrrrr! by AdministratorFebruary 14, 2021February 15, 20211 min readA blue jay in Wilton tries to withstand a cold and windy day. (Photo by Jim Knox )A white-breasted nuthatch enjoys a treat in Wilton. (Photo by Jim Knox )A female common redpoll sits in the sun all puffed up on a cold day in Wilton. (Photo by Jim Knox)A pine grosbeak eyes some big fruit in Farmington. (Photo by Jim Knox )The pine grosbeak has such a soft voice. Farmington ( Photo by Jim Knox )A sharp-shinned hawk! Not what you want near your feeder. Wilton. (Photo by Jim Knox )Doves on my deck. (Photo by Dennis York)Deer on an icy brook in Weld. (Photo by Dennis York)Deer on ice. (Photo by Dennis York)An eagle guards his meal near the Weld Road. (Photo by Dennis York) Share this Facebook Messenger Twitter Pinterest Linkedin Whatsapp Reddit Email 5 Comments The eagle is spectacular; it certainly could win in any photo contest!!!So relaxing on a Sunday afternoon to lay back and look at wildlife!t ,thank you all🙂👍Glad you fellas braved the cold to bring us wonderful photos.Love the eagle photo. We have a sharp shinned hawk that frequents our back yard and usually leaves with dinner.To all folks who love the great outdoors. George Smith, Maine outdoors-man; Director of the Sportsman Alliance for nearly two decades passed away on Fri.12th of Feb. He often chimed in on the Bulldog as he enjoyed pictures folks had to share. I know his love of Nature always Encouraged me to ” Take a walk in the Woods! “…I’m sure he would have loved your Eagle Dennis!Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published.
The eagle is spectacular; it certainly could win in any photo contest!!!
So relaxing on a Sunday afternoon to lay back and look at wildlife!t ,thank you all🙂👍
Glad you fellas braved the cold to bring us wonderful photos.
Love the eagle photo. We have a sharp shinned hawk that frequents our back yard and usually leaves with dinner.
To all folks who love the great outdoors. George Smith, Maine outdoors-man; Director of the Sportsman Alliance for nearly two decades passed away on Fri.12th of Feb. He often chimed in on the Bulldog as he enjoyed pictures folks had to share. I know his love of Nature always Encouraged me to ” Take a walk in the Woods! “…I’m sure he would have loved your Eagle Dennis!