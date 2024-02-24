Calling all contractors! CEI announces new Weatherization Business Lab to forward Maine’s Climate Action Plan

BRUNSWICK – In alignment with its mission to build a just, vibrant, and climate-resilient future for people and communities in Maine, Coastal Enterprises Inc. (CEI) is launching a new Weatherization Business Lab.

This free, seven-week program will provide trade professionals with basic business management tools and industry insights to help weatherization contractors open or expand their businesses. Equipping more Maine entrepreneurs with the skills and business acumen to improve the efficiency of buildings is an important step to help Maine reduce greenhouse gas emissions, while growing small businesses and good jobs across the state.

Maine-based independent construction, installation and repair professionals are encouraged to apply. They will learn the fundamentals of opening and operating a small business including business plan development, marketing, budgeting, and financing, plus industry-specific regulations and opportunities.

Thanks to grant funding from Maine Department of Energy, the CEI Weatherization Business Lab is being offered at no cost to participants. Meetings will be held remotely once a week over seven weeks.

Interested candidates can learn more and apply here through March 14.

CEI has more than 40 years of experience supporting entrepreneur development, new businesses, and business growth to meet the needs of Maine’s communities. CEI’s Child Care Business Lab, which launched in 2020 with a similar model to train child care entrepreneurs, has supported over 30 Child Care Business Lab participants to date as they’ve created 580 new child care spaces throughout Maine.