Challenge Cup to highlight Oquossoc Day

RANGELEY – Oquossoc Day will again take place on Saturday, August 21 from 10:00-4:00 p.m. in Oquossoc Village. The festivities kick off on Oquossoc Cove at 10 a.m. with the 3rd Annual First Responders Challenge Cup Races. Teams from the Rangeley Fire Dept., Franklin Co. Sheriff, U.S. Border Patrol and Maine Warden Service will square off in what has become a wet and wild crowd-pleasing competition. Points will be awarded towards the Challenge Cup trophy and local bragging rights in three exciting races: Kayak Slalom Relay, Blind Canoe and Crew-Style Rowing Races in the museum’s fleet of vintage Rangeley Boats.

“The races are a hoot to watch from the usual spills and bumping in the kayak relay, to the blindfolded chaos and crashes in canoes, and all topped off with some competitive rowing,” offered OHM Executive Director Bill Pierce. “I hope folks will treat themselves to some good old-fashioned fun and come cheer on the special folks who keep us safe as they selflessly serve the Rangeley region. It’s just a blast to watch,” added Pierce.

The museum will also host the Annual Oquossoc Day Art, Craft and Antique Show on their grounds at the corner of routes 4 and 17 from 10-4 p.m. Over 40 vendors will be offering bargains galore on a wide variety of unique items. And the popular museum has once again outdone itself for the 2021 season with great new artifacts and exhibits including Early Skiing in Rangeley and Capt. Haley’s 19th Century Bird Egg Collection. There are recently acquired artifacts in every gallery as well as several Wabanaki artifacts added just this spring. Live music will be provided during the day at the Town Park along with other activities sponsored by the Oquossoc Day Committee. Plenty of delicious food options will be available within steps of the museum’s grounds.

“The day in this special little village will be highlighted with good food from our neighbors and some fun bargains, music and competition and the Outdoor Heritage Museum is proud to be part of this wonderful summer tradition,” shared Pierce.

The Outdoor Heritage Museum is a 401C3 non-profit offered by the Rangeley Lakes Historical Society. For more information on programs, events and membership log on at: www.outdoorheritagemuseum.org