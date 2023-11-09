Collins, King introduce bill to monitor mountain snowpack across Maine

WASHINGTON D.C. – U.S. Senators Susan Collins and Angus King have introduced legislation to help monitor mountain snowpack across Maine. The Snow Survey and Water Supply Forecasting Act would establish a network of snow and water monitoring stations across Maine and the Northeast to better track mountain snow accumulation and precipitation rates – to help Maine’s communities and businesses adapt to changing dynamics.

As climate change continues to disrupt weather patterns, expanded resources are needed to help bolster both impact research and response. In Maine, decreased snowfall, increased rainfall and rising temperatures due to climate change have already had substantial effects on the environment, as well as the recreation and forestry industries which are critical to the state’s economic success.

“Access to more accurate weather data is essential for informed decision-making, especially with recent unpredictable shifts in weather patterns,” said Senator Collins. “This bipartisan bill would establish a network of snow and water monitoring stations in Maine and across the Northeast, which will serve as crucial infrastructure in our efforts to closely track the effects of climate change on precipitation, sustain our seasonal winter economy, and safeguard our environment.”

“On a global scale, climate change is one of the greatest existential threats we are facing today,” said Senator King. “Here in Maine, we are already seeing the impact firsthand with increased temperatures, above average precipitation and less snowfall — impacting not only our environment, but also the recreation and forestry industries which are important economic drivers for our state. The Snow Survey Northeast Expansion Act will help expand the tools and resources needed to track the impacts of climate change to better inform the Maine industries that are heavily reliant on weather forecasting.”

Senators Collins and King helped lead the passage the Great American Outdoors Act (GAOA) into law; the legislation includes the Restore Our Parks Act – a bill led by King and cosponsored by Collins – and the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) Permanent Funding Act.