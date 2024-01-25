Committee supports Landry bill to expand moose hunting opportunities for critically ill Maine kids

AUGUSTA – The Legislature’s Joint Standing Committee on Inland Fisheries and Wildlife voted in unanimous support of all present for legislation sponsored by Rep. Scott Landry, D-Farmington, to expand moose hunting opportunities for Maine kids experiencing a critical or terminal illness.

Currently, the Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife gives out two moose permits per year to nonprofits that facilitate hunting and fishing adventures for children across the country experiencing a terminal illness. LD 2052 would increase the number of permits from two to five and would specify that three of these permits must be issued to an organization based in Maine and given to children who live in Maine.

“There are 60 new cases of pediatric cancer a year in Maine,” said Landry. “Many of these kids are spending their days in hospitals, rehab facilities and in waiting rooms rather than playing outside, fishing and hunting. These permits will give these young Mainers the opportunity to take a break from the hard life they have, give their parents a chance to see their child smile and remind them that their fight against their illness is worth it because there are outdoor adventures waiting for them.”

The bill faces further votes in the House and Senate in the coming weeks.

Landry is serving his third term in the Maine House and represents both Farmington and Chesterville. In addition to serving as House chair of the Inland Fisheries and Wildlife Committee, he is a member of the Marine Resources Committee.