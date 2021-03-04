Dartmouth Race at Titcomb

FARMINGTON — On Sunday, March 7, the historic Dartmouth Race will be held at 1:00 pm at Titcomb Mountain in West Farmington. This race is for children ages 12 and under. Participants must be a Farmington Ski Club member (Titcomb Passholder) to “place” in the race. It is a 2-run downhill straightforward course down the Otter Slide trail. There will be a number of adult coaches around to help anyone look at the course, find the start, and to answer questions.

Sign-up deadline is at 12:30 on the day of the race. Those who are interested can also sign up beforehand on-line by going to the website or Facebook page. Sign-up: https://forms.gle/ dfv1LWgTZV7V4FQL6 . With any questions call 778-9031.

There is no charge, and spectators are welcome!