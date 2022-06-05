Donald A. True, Sr.

WILTON – Donald Anthony True, Sr., passed away peacefully on June 3, 2022, after a long and hard-fought battle with cancer. His wish to stay in his beloved home on Wilson Lake was granted and he was surrounded by loved ones.

Donald’s life was filled with adventures starting Oct. 30, 1961, when he joined the Army and served with the 82nd Airborne in Ft. Bragg. After being honorably discharged he went on to perform various jobs including Farmington Shoe, Utilities Line Construction, chief of police for Livermore Falls, owner of Don’s Gulf Station, Gray Ford Sales, International Paper Company, and owner of Anthony’s Lounge in Farmington, to mention a few.

But his passion was antique cars. He bought and sold many beautiful cars over the years and attended numerous car shows in Maine and Florida.

He was predeceased by his mother Geraldine, father Columbus, and siblings Dickey, Linda and David.

Donald leaves behind his soulmate Arline Therrien, son Donald “Tony” Anthony True Jr. and partner Lisa Michaud of Wiscasset, son Troy Anthony True of Wilton, son Kenneth Anthony True and wife Cindy of Rangeley, son Matthew Anthony True and wife Lisa of Arundel; grandchildren Mary Ellen, Thomas, Maisey, Jack, Jordan, Cassi and Caryn; and great grandchildren Rhett and Curtis. He is also survived by his siblings Lucia Healy of Chesterville, and Daniel True and wife Susan of Bangor and many nieces and nephews.

Special thanks to the ladies at Beacon Hospice and the Wilton Fire Department.

The family invites relatives and friends to a memorial visitation on Wednesday, June 15 from 5-7 p.m., at the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington, where refreshments will be available. Memories and a memorial video may be shared in his Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com. Interment will be at a later date at Lakeview Cemetery in Wilton. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children® (lovetotherescue.org), Shriners Hospitals for Children, Attn: Processing Center, PO Box 947765, Atlanta, GA 30394.