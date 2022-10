FARMINGTON – The Farmington Compost Cooperative will be hosting a fall compost sale on Saturday, October 15 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The sale will be on the Dump Road off Route 2 near the Farmington Transfer Station and Recycling Center. Compost will be $30 for a tractor bucket load, approximately one cubic yard, with smaller quantities available. Loading will be provided.