MADRID TOWNSHIP – High Peaks Alliance is hosting a Family and Youth Trail Day at the Perham Stream Birding Trail in Madrid Township. Children ages two and up are invited to attend with their parents or grandparents. The project includes easy trail clearing, with tasks such as picking up sticks, moving small logs, raking leaves, and of course, hiking the trail! HPA can provide some children’s gloves, safety glasses and helmets, small rakes, clippers, and adult tools too. Following some trail work HPA will offer a basic compass education and all kids will get their own compass to take home. Lunch will be provided after with time to socialize.

The event is Saturday, August 19, starting at 9 a.m. with lunch at noon. This is a chance to meet new hiking buddies, get involved and have fun! Meet HPA with your whole family at the trailhead wearing weather appropriate clothes, shoes to hike in, and water.

Directions: From Farmington, take ME Route 4 North to Phillips, turn right at the junction of Route 4 and 142. At the stop sign, turn left. Stay on Route 142 leaving Phillips and drive 1.8 miles, turning left onto the Reeds Mill road. Continue 1.3 miles straight on Bray/Voter Hill road. In .8 miles turn left on East Madrid road. In 2.5 miles the Birding trail is on your left. The birding trail kiosk and parking are just beyond the small bridge crossing the Perham Stream, on the left side of the road, across from the white farmhouse (553 East Madrid Road).

Contact Brent West at (207) 491-2750 or at brent@highpeaksalliance.org to sign up so HPA can have accurate head count for lunch.