Farmington Falls Fire Co. yard sale, chicken BBQ is back

FARMINGTON FALLS – After taking a year hiatus due to the Covid 19 pandemic, we are pleased to announce that the Falls Fire Company, Inc. in Farmington Falls will be having its Yard Sale and Chicken BBQ this year on Saturday, July 17. This event benefits the Hawks baseball teams, the majors and minors, and maintains the Philbrick Park field.

Both teams are having wonderful seasons. It is great to have the kids back.

We are accepting clean donations, no clothing or books, for the yard sale. FMI call Junior at 778-2181 or Bob at 778-3156 to find out where and when donations may be dropped off or if you need items picked up.

On July 17, the Yard Sale will run from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. The chicken BBQ will be served beginning at noon. Entertainment will be provided by “Best Friends” featuring Dona Whittemore, Zale Lochala, Roland Bean, and Craig Hutchinson beginning around 11:45-ish under the pavilion.