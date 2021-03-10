Farmington Farmers’ Market welcomes vendor applicants

FARMINGTON – It may look and feel like winter at the moment, but Spring is just around the corner, farmers are planting seedlings and planning for the coming season, and the Farmington Farmers’ Market Association will soon be meeting to review new vendor applications.

“We are especially seeking farmers with more fresh food offerings for our community, but also open to other local makers and food producers,” said Market Manager Erica Haywood.

Dairy, bread, fruit and vegetables, mushrooms, seafood, Maine maple products, coffee…these products and more would be most welcome additions to the market.

Any gardener, farmer, or producer of products grown or produced by their own efforts within the State of Maine is eligible to apply for membership. Whether you have an existing business and are seeking a new showcase for your products or you think this might be the year to follow your dream, now is the time to set the gears in motion! Members and guest vendors need to provide copies of licenses and liability insurance, and the licensure process takes time. The Maine Federation of Farmers’ Markets’ website offers many resources for vendors, including this page which explains licensing requirements: http://www.mainefarmersmarkets.org/market-managers/keeping-your-market-legal/farmers-market-reference-guide/

The Farmington Farmers’ Market Association hosts both Friday and Saturday outdoor markets in downtown Farmington May-October as well as the indoor Winter market at the Grange hall in West Farmington. For more information, or to request an application, you can send a message to the Farmington Farmers’ Market Facebook Page, contact Market Manager Erica Haywood: erica@lovegrownhealing.com / 207-778-1181 and/or contact FFMA President Deborah Chadbourne: dchadbou@gmail.com or 207-860-0703.