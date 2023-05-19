Farmington Public Library to host children’s planting event in memory of Emily Doak Hartung

FARMINGTON – The Farmington Public Library is excited to announce the upcoming children’s event, “Emily’s Planting and Blooming Day.” This will take place on Saturday, June 3, and children of all ages are invited to the library to decorate a pot, plant a flower, and listen to a story.

Children are encouraged to wear clothes that can get messy! The event begins at 11 a.m., and at the end children will have a personalized pot to bring home and watch their plant grow throughout the summer.

This program is made possible by the generous donations made to the Farmington Public Library in memory of Emily Doak Hartung, who sadly passed last September. Emily was an avid gardener and an active and important member of the Farmington community. Many know her and remember her fondly as one of the founders of the Calico Patch that was in business on Broadway from 1982-2020. We hope to honor Emily’s memory by encouraging a love for growing plants and inspiring budding readers.

All materials will be provided, courtesy of the Emily Doak Hartung Planting and Blooming Fund. Thanks goes to Riverside Greenhouses and Florist for donating seeds for the event. The library encourages all those who wish to attend to call ahead and reserve your pot to ensure that there will be one available. There are plenty of spots available, so call the library at 207-778-4312 to save your space! All are welcome even without a reservation, just know that if all pots are reserved ahead of time there may not be one available. See you on Saturday, June 3, at 11 a.m.