Farmington Rec Department summer youth programs

FARMINGTON – The following list details the summer offerings from the Farmington Recreation Department. Click here to stay connected to the department on Facebook. Anyone interested in volunteering or helping, or just to share ideas, is welcome to get in touch with Director Matt Foster or Assistant Director Jennifer Savage at 778-3464.

Programs are not Mt. Blue RSD sponsored activities, however this brochure is being distributed through its schools as a community service. All costs associated with its printing are paid for by the Farmington Recreation Department.

CAMP HIPPACH!

DATES: June 21 – August 12

ENTERING GRADES: 2nd through 7th

REGISTRATION: Farmington Res. – Week $ 50.00

Out of town Res. – Week $ 60..00

Are you ready for a summer of fun in the sun? There’s something for everyone, theme weeks, crazy competitions, and free play opportunities! This year there will be TWO camps! Both camps will have the opportunity to swim twice a week and enjoy several fun planned activities.

Grades entering 2nd, 3rd, and 4th will be held Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Grades entering 5th, 6th, and 7th will be held Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.

Children are expected to bring masks, hand sanitizer, snacks, lunch, water bottle, sunscreen, bug spray, towel and swimsuit.

Only parents or legal guardians may enroll their child. We want to reach as many children as we can, so children may be signed up for a maximum of four weeks to start, and then be put on a waitlist for more weeks.

Registrations Begin: June 12 – open 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. June 12 – open 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Registrations fill first-come, first-serve! Parents may register any time after the initial registration dates listed above.

*Camp must be paid in full (or half) at the time of registration, the other half must be paid before July 9, 2021.

Flag Football Camp!

DATES: August 3 – August 12

(Tues./Wed./Thur.)

ENTERING GRADES: 2nd and 3rd

REGISTRATION: Farmington Res. – $ 25.00

Out of town Res. – $ 35.00

Looking to introduce your child to football in a safe and exciting way? This program is for children entering g 2nd and 3rd grade. This is a NO CONTACT camp, which allows children to focus on fun instead of worrying about getting hurt through contact with the other participants! Players will be able to practice new skills and drills, exercise, scrimmage each other, and make new friends. The camp will be about the children gaining confidence and learning to love the sport of football! Flag Football Camp will run from 3:45 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. evenings at the Hippach Little League Field.

Ben Ladd has been helping the Recreation Department with several children’s programs and will be leading the Flag Football Camp. He played football as a youngster and loves flag football! With Ben’s help, we are sure this will be a program your children will want to come back to! Enrollment is limited!

Kinder Prep

DATES: July 29th-August 19th (Thursdays)

AGES: 3-5

REGISTRATION: Farmington Res. – $ 25.00

Out of town Res. – $ 35.00

Time to have fun preparing for Kindergarten and exciting growing years to come! This program will be geared towards developing the minds and creativity of your child while they get to work on skills to help them prepare for becoming a Kindergartner. The big year is coming so why not help your child with a head start? This program will involve fun directional games, crafts, stories, and they will be working on several motor skills. Jennifer Savage, worked for over eight years with toddlers at a child center and will be directing, and is very excited to get this program started. She is looking forward to using her skills to further develop and assist your child in being ready for their future. Please join us for this program running from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Tennis

DATES: SESSION I – July 12 to July 28

SESSION II – August 3 to August 19

(Mondays and Wednesday)

AGES: 7 – 12

REGISTRATION: Farmington Res. – $ 25.00

Out of town Res. – $ 35.00

Classes will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. for children ages 7-9, and 9:45 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. for 10 – 12 years old. Participants will learn and practice strokes, as well as learn the rules and scoring associated with the game.

Mark Stofan has played tennis for decades. He was the Spruce Mountain Girls’ Varsity Tennis Coach and believes tennis is a wonderful sport that a person can play and enjoy for a lifetime.

The Recreation Department will provide tennis balls and participants must supply their own rackets and a bottle of water. The program is limited to 8 participants per class.

MAD Science for Kids!

DATES: July 19th – August 16th (Mondays)

AGES: 6 – 9

REGISTRATION: Farmington Res. – $ 25.00

Out of town Res. – $ 35.00

This program will be held from 3:45 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. downstairs at the Community Center and will be directed by Jennifer Savage. Jennifer has taught science for seven years at Smart Fun Learning Adventures where she was a lead teacher.

With experiments ranging from creating explosions to ones that will keep you guessing to edible experiments, this program will make science come alive for your child. Each week there will be different experiments along with activities and stories that cover a wide range of scientific topics.

The Farmington Recreation Department will provide all the supplies needed, you just need to get your children here…and make sure your kids are prepared to make a mess and have fun! Enrollment is limited! All children will need a mask, and water bottle.

Baseball Camp!

DATES: July 6th – July 15th (Tues./Wed./Thur.)

AGES: 6 – 8

REGISTRATION: Farmington Res. – $ 25.00

Out of town Res. – $ 35.00

This camp is geared towards players with an interest in further developing their baseball skills. We will concentrate on teaching common skills and review game situations while developing player confidence.

Serving as directors of the program this year are Ben Ladd and Brice Springer. Ben has been involved with baseball his whole life. Ben currently plays in the Pine Tree Men’s League and Brice currently plays for the UMF Men’s Team. They will ensure your child is learning proper baseball mechanics while having fun in the process! We will be providing the instruction your child needs to excel in the sport of baseball and will hopefully also have a few guest appearances!

This program will run for 2 weeks from 3:45 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursdays at the Hippach Little League field.

Participants only need to bring their own baseball gloves as all other equipment will be provided by the Recreation Dept. Class size is limited to 16, so early registration is advised.

Dynamic Knights Chess!

DATES: July 8th to July 29th (Thursdays)

AGES: 8 – 16

REGISTRATION: Farmington Residents – $10

Out of town Residents – $15

New this year, Farmington Recreation will be offering a Dynamic Knights Chess program to captivate and motivate young chess players of all abilities. The program will run on Thursday’s, July 8th through July 29th 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. downstairs at the Community Center.

The program will be run by Mark Stofan, who has decades of chess experience and hopes to cover basic strategies like Discover Check and teach players to develop their pieces through tons of games and viewing match examples!

If you thought Mark was just a great Tennis instructor…Boy were you wrong! Once you see him on the chess board, you will understand why his opponents sweat and squirm while sitting across the table from this legend of the game!

Big Doodles, Little Dudes!

DATES: July 13 – August 10 (Tuesdays)

AGES: 3 – 5

REGISTRATION: Farmington Res. – $ 20.00

Out of town Res. – $ 30.00

Are you ready to make some messes and masterpieces? Farmington Recreation is offering an arts and crafts program for young children ages 3 to 5 this summer! We will be doing fun, exciting, and colorful projects that will be sure to put a smile on your child’s face, and probably lots of paint on their hands! Arts and crafts are a great way to foster creativity, develop motor skills, and boost your child’s self-confidence when they see their final creations!

Jennifer Savage will be running this camp and is a big believer in hands on learning and that making messes is always a good sign! New projects each week, all materials provided by the Rec Department. Please join us for a fantastically messy program running from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday’s starting July 10th!

Backyard Sports

NEW THIS SUMMER!

DATES: June 30 – August 4 (Wednesdays)

Entering Grades: 5th, 6th, and 7th

REGISTRATION: Farmington Res. – $25.00

Out of Town Res. – $35.00

We are excited to be bringing this new program to our community. It is geared towards Pre-teens who are entering 5th, 6th, and 7th grade. Get outside and step away from the electronics for a bit! Come enjoy playing Ultimate Frisbee, Capture the Flag, Kick the Can, and many more games. This program will be run for six weeks from 3:45 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and is sure to be a favorite. It will be lead by Brooke Bolduc and Olivia Schanck, who are both energetic and ready to kick-start Backyard Sports. Participation is limited to 16!

Nature Camp!

DATES: July 14 – August 11 (Wednesdays)

AGES: 6 – 10

REGISTRATION: Farmington Res. – $ 25.00

Out of town Res. – $ 35.00

NEW THIS SUMMER! Farmington Recreation will be offering a new experience for the curious, creative, and outdoorsy- Nature Camp! This fun filled adventure will consist of being inside and outside. Time will be spent outside, exploring places like Bonney Woods and Abbott Park to learn about different leaves, insects, and more. Each week we will have an activity that incorporates our adventure for the day. If your child enjoys nature as well as being artistic than this is the camp for you.

All they will need is some good shoes, a set of clothes that can (and will) get dirty, a water bottle, mask, and snack! Nature Camp will run on Mondays from 3:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. for 4 weeks starting July 12th. All adventures will start at the Farmington Community Center! See you then!

Field Hockey Camp!

DATES: July 6 – July 22 (Tuesdays & Thursdays)

Entering Grades: 3rd, 4th, and 5th

REGISTRATION: Farmington Res. – $ 25.00

Out of town Res. – $ 35.00

Farmington Recreation is proud to offer Field Hockey camp again! This introductory camp will expose young players to the basics of field hockey, emphasizing important skills while teaching basic rules and team strategies. There will be plenty of fun drills and game scenarios to engage new players while still working through the fundamentals. A limited amount of sticks and protective equipment will be provided by the Rec. Dept. (Participants must supply their own mouthguards!)

Serving as Director this year is Farmington’s own, Brooke Bolduc! Brooke is a D1 Goalie for her collage! She is excited to help instruct aspiring field hockey players in the area. Field Hockey camp will begin Tuesday July 6th at Hippach Field from 3:45 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Participation is limited to 16!

Basketball Camp

DATES: July 20 – July 29 (Tues./Wed./Thur.)

AGES: 6 – 8

REGISTRATION: Farmington Res. – $ 25.00

Out of town Res. – $ 35.00

This camp is geared towards players with an interest in further developing their basketball skills. This camp will help you get better at ball handling and shooting. Serving as director of the program this year is Ben Ladd. Ben has been involved with helping lead the Basketball Program at Farmington Recreation Department for two years.

This program will run for 2 weeks from 3:45 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursdays at the Hippach basketball courts.

Participants only need to bring a water bottle, as all other equipment will be provided by the Recreation Dept.

Enrollment is limited!

The Farmington Recreation Department invites all area youngsters and their families to utilize all other town

recreation facilities.

FARMINGTON COMMUNITY CENTER: 127 MIDDLE STREET

Basketball Court with two Adjustable Glass Backboards ( from 8′ to 10′)

Baseball / Softball Hitting Tunnel with pitching machine

Volleyball Court

Badminton Courts – 3 (1 Double, 2 Singles)

Shuffleboard Court

Weight Room

Rec Room – Cable TV, DVD, Karaoke Music System, Video Game Systems, Stereo System

Ping Pong, Air Hockey Table, 2 Foosball Tables & Dance Floor

Community Lounge – Large Screen Tv, Cable TV, DVD

HIPPACH FIELD: MAIN STREET

Landscape Structure Multi-Station Accessible Playground

Lighted Major League Baseball Field, Little League Baseball Field

Lighted Double Tennis Court

Baseball hitting/pitching Tunnel

Lighted Basketball Court with 2-ten foot baskets, 1-nine foot basket

Kiddie Park: Bike Riding – Remote Control Cars – Skateboarding/In Line Skating –

3 Pickleball Courts

8 Foot Basket – 4 Square Ball – Hopscotch – Marbles

Air Conditioned Field House for Playground Program

Picnic Area – 5 Covered Tables

Wading Pool 0 to 42″ deep

MEETINGHOUSE PARK: MAIN STREET

Park Benches, Bandstand

Veterans Honor Roll, Monument

Periodic Evening Entertainment

WALTON’S MILL POND PARK: RT. 43 WEST FARMINGTON

Picnic Tables, Canoe Launch, Multi-field Play Area, Fishing

VIS MEMORIAL PARK: MADORE’S MARKET INTERSECTION

Park Benches