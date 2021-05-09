Farmington Rec’s Into the Woods program a huge hit

FARMINGTON – The Farmington Recreation Department crew is pleased with how many families participated in their, Into the Woods program.

This program was developed to encourage families to explore the beauty of Maine while getting exercise outside and spending quality time together. In cooperation with Powderhouse Hill Trails and seven Lakes Alliance we were pleased to be able to have five trails near the Farmington area be part of this adventure.

The trails in connection with this program were Bonney Woods, Flint Woods, The Whistle Stop Trail, French’s Mountain, and Mount Phillips. All five trails had three grades stakes up with an inspirational quote and original pen and ink artwork. Families hiked the trials to find the “hidden camera” picture on the signs and then sent in a selfie of it to be entered in for a prize drawing.

The prizes chosen were to encourage families to continue to enjoy the beauty of Maine throughout the summer. Some of the prizes were camping chairs, coolers, hydration packs, and more. There were first, second, and third place prizes, with first and second place both receiving a 2021 vehicle season state park pass.

More than 110 people participated in this adventurous program which led to a total of 369 hikes. Several families completed all five trails. The photos we received were wonderful, filled with smiling faces, and beautiful views. It is great to have such positive feedback from those who participated and were delighted to learn of several new trails around our amazing community to explore. This program was enjoyed by all ages, including infants, grandparents, parents, siblings, friends, and their furry friends too.

We would like to thank all of you who participated and encourage you to continue to explore these trails and others throughout the year.