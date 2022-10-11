Flower arranging class with Janet O’Neil

FARMINGTON – Learn how to make your own floral arrangements. The Mt. Blue Area Garden Club is hosting a free class on October 18 at 12:30 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, located at 612 Farmington Falls Road in Farmington. All are welcome, members and nonmembers alike.

Join the class as Janet O’Neil explains floral artistry fundamentals and demonstrates techniques you can use to create your own beautiful arrangements. Be sure to enter your name to win one of her completed arrangements from the class!

Visit www.mtbluegardenclub.org, www.facebook.com/events/799615308030349, or email mtbluegardenclub@gmail.com for more information.