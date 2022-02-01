Flower growers workshop hosted by UMaine Extension

ORONO — University of Maine Cooperative Extension will host a virtual conference for cut-flower growers from 6–8 p.m. every day from Feb. 28 through March 3. An additional in-person networking session is scheduled March 6 at Longfellow’s Greenhouses, 81 Puddledock Road, Manchester.

“Flowering in the North 2022” webinars will include presentations about using high tunnels, popular flower varieties, succession planting and post-harvest handling with time for questions and group discussions. UMaine Extension staff and industry experts will lead the webinars.

The conference fee is $60; the in-person session is $15. Registration is required to receive the link. Register on the event webpage. Space is limited for the in-person session; face masks and no evidence of COVID-19 symptoms will be required regardless of vaccination status. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Becky Gray, 207.781.6099; extension.agcumberland@maine.edu.