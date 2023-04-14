“Fly Rod” Crosby fishing clinics to be held at Fox Carlton Camps

PHILLIPS – Fox Carlton Pond Sporting Camps is again hosting fly fishing clinics for Fly Rod Crosby Days. “Our Annual celebration of Maine’s legendary sports woman, Cornelia “Fly Rod” Crosby, continues with fly fishing clinics for the 11th year. Fly Rod was born and grew up in Phillips Maine, the gateway to the High Peaks Region and is noted for her fishing and hunting skills and her efforts at promoting Maine during the late 1800s and early 1900s as an ideal destination for outdoor sporting activities,” says Jon Pound of FCPSC.

Pound continued: “This year’s fly fishing clinics include both Beginners and Advanced fishermen classes hosted by seasoned Maine Guides. Practice time and hands-on casting instruction. Enjoy a practice session on our stocked trout pond with some of the best instructors in the Industry. This year’s clinics includes a chance to hook up with an 18 inch Rainbow or any of our 8” – 10” Brookies or Rainbows stocked prior to this event. And, on May 21st a guided Boat Trips for bass. A light lunch is provided with time to chat with classmates and instructors. Our website is now up-to-date with guest information and our special events. And, Day Trippers are always welcome to participate.”

Overview of BEGINNERS Fly Fishing and ADVANCED Fly Fishing School

– Introduction to gear, line, rod and reel ~ Dive into fly selection ~ Fly selection, handling and landing fish.

– On land demonstration and practice on shooting line, false casting and roll casting.

– Knot tying discussion & practice ~ Demonstration & Practice casting with a wet line.

– Practice time and hands-on casting instruction.

Located off Route 4 in Phillips, Maine, in the High Peaks Region of the Western Maine’s mountains, the campground sits on 63 wooded acres alongside the Sandy River. Noted for its fishing, anglers have complete access to Fox’s well-stocked, fly fishing only, catch & release 5-acre trout pond. Other activities include Mountain Biking, direct access to ATV and Fly Rod Crosby Trails and hiking the nearby Tumbledown & Mt. Blue Mountains.

For More Information on Fox Carlton Pond Sporting Camps, contest Jon Pound by email, jon.pound1947@gmail.com or by phone, Lodge: 207-639-2538, cell: 207-491-5865. Visit www.foxcarltonpond.com