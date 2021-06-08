Fly Rod Crosby Trail work days

MADRID – Trail work days will be on the following dates. All ages and abilities are welcome.

Dates Meeting Time

Monday June 14 (rain date June 15) 8:30

Saturday June 19 (rain date June 20) 8:30

Saturday June 26 8:30

Where

Meet at the Madrid Kiosk on the Reeds Mill Road. From Route 4, take a right (from the south) onto the Reeds Mill Road and go 4.5 miles. Kiosk is on the left. Park along the road or in the field.

Bring: water, bug spray, safety glasses, gloves, sun block lotion, clippers, wading shoes for crossing a stream, and tools if available, lunch and a mask.

For more information please email Betsy at squibb@maine.edu or call 639-3432.