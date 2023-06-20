Foothills Land Conservancy to host annual meeting, June 26

WILTON – The Foothills Land Conservancy (FLC) Annual Meeting will be held on Monday, June 26, at 6:30 p.m., in the Academy Hill School cafeteria in Wilton. Guest speaker will be Lynnette Batt, Project Manager at the Trust for Public Land for Maine and New Hampshire. Batt will be speaking on issues affecting land conservation organizations and future opportunities and concerns for those organizations, such as Foothills. A Farmington native, Batt has worked for American Rivers doing dam removal/river restoration, and at the Placer Land Trust in northern California as their conservation director. In 2022 she joined the Trust for Public Land as a project manager.

FLC was established in 1998 to protect the stream and surrounding lands at the head of Wilson Lake, comprising 238 acres.

Members and non-members are welcome to the meeting. For more information, contact the Foothills President Michael Burke at mdburke@colby.edu.