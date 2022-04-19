Fox Carlton Pond Sporting Camps announces 2022 opening date, 4th annual Fly Rod Crosby Days celebration

PHILLIPS — The Fox Carlton Pond Campground’s official Spring opening date is May 13, 2022. The Fourth Annual Fly Rod Crosby Days is scheduled for May 20th, 21st and 22nd, 2022 at Fox Carlton Pond Sporting Camps, Phillips, Maine – Gateway to Maine’s High Peaks Region

“Major Campground improvements for our 2022 Season including upgrading the WiFi hardware with a UNIFI system, as STARLINK was made available to us. Guests can now access average speeds of 200 MPS depending upon weather conditions. Access road to the Fox Hall Exhibition Center via Toothacher Pond Road is now widened for easier entry. Fox Den and Cub’s Den cabins were upgraded with hardwood flooring and increased electrical capacity was installed at Fox Hall and at our expanded RV area. Our website is now up-to-date with guest information and special events,” says Jon Pound of FCPSC.

Pound continued: “Our celebration of Maine’s legendary sports woman, Cornelia “Fly Rod” Crosby, continues with special events and fly fishing clinics. Fly Rod was born and grew up in Phillips Maine, the gateway to the High Peaks Region and is noted for her fishing and hunting skills and her efforts at promoting Maine during the late 1800s and early 1900s as an ideal destination for outdoor sporting activities. For her accomplishments, Crosby, in 2019, was inducted into the Maine Women’s Hall of Fame.”

Located off Route 4 in Phillips, Maine, in the High Peaks Region of the Western Maine’s mountains, the campground sits on 63 wooded acres alongside the Sandy River. Noted for its fishing, anglers have complete access to Fox’s well-stocked, fly fishing only, catch & release 5-acre trout pond. Other activities include Mountain Biking, direct access to ATV and Fly Rod Crosby Trails and hiking the nearby Tumbledown & Mt. Blue mountains.

For more information on Fox Carlton Pond Sporting Camps:

Jon Pound – Fox Carlton Pond Sporting Camps – jon.pound1947@gmail.com

Lodge: 207-639-2538

Cell: 207-491-5865

www.foxcarltonpond.com