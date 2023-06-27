Franklin County 4-H Fair to be held July 1

FARMINGTON – The Franklin County 4-H fair will be a daylong event beginning at 8 a.m., July 1 at the Farmington Fairgrounds, 292 High St.

Visit Franklin County 4-H to register and see a schedule of events for July 1, 2023.

Children ages 5–8 must be accompanied by an adult to participate in the workshops. Registration is required.

The 4-H Fair is an annual event that celebrates the 4-H philosophy of “learn by doing,” with hands-on workshops, demonstrations and panel discussions led by 4-H members and volunteers. Maine 4-H is the youth development program of University of Maine Cooperative Extension.

This event is free and open to the public. For more information or a reasonable accommodation, contact Kristen Grondin, 207.778.4650, 800.287.1478 (toll free in Maine); or kristen.grondin@maine.edu.

