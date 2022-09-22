Franklin County Animal Shelter holding Strut for Strays fundraiser

FARMINGTON – The Strut for Strays fundraiser for the Franklin County Animal Shelter is Saturday, September 24, at 10 a.m. Rain or shine, head out to the Titcomb Mountain Ski Slope for a non-competitive 5k event.

Autumn is the time to be outside! Walk, run, stroll or stride with your dog on a 5K course including Titcomb Mountain Nordic trails and the Whistlestop Trail. This family-friendly, non-competitive event is the only in-person fundraiser for FCAS this year.

This year’s event will feature:

● Food truck

● Custom made tags for your pooch at $5.00 each

● Silent auction with items donated by local merchants

Event registration is $25 for 11 and up, while ages 10 and under are free! All registrations will receive a 2022 event logo T-shirt. Drop by the shelter to register in person until Friday, Sept. 23rd at 4pm, or register on race day starting at 8:00am, or register online, or call the shelter at 778-2638.

Happy trails!